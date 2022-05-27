Libra Daily Horoscope - May 27, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

You have been keeping a lot of feeling under the surface, and you feel ready to explode like a volcano today. Not an ideal situation to be in. You need to take a break, and spend time on de-stressing activities – yoga, swimming or whatever works for you.
Lucky Colour: Plum
Lucky Number: 7
