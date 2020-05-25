Libra Horoscope May 25, 2020

A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. A chance meeting will take you by surprise. Prepare to look at your past experiences in order to make the right decision today.
- Lucky colour: Silver
- Lucky gem: Diamond
- Lucky number: 2
'Big jolt with the cases spike due to Markaz incident'
Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested
Domestic flights set to resume under quarantine shadow
India among top 10 nations with maximum COVID-19 cases
RBI alone can’t anchor COVID-19-infected economy
COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses