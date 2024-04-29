Life with pets around

As April arrived, Dev started feeling sad. All his friends were celebrating National Pet Day with their pets. He had read a little bit about it online. It was first observed on April 11 in 2006 in the United States to highlight the plight of animals in shelter. Now it is celebrated all over the world. This special day celebrates the happiness that pets bring into our lives. It also encourages people to reduce the number of animals in shelters by adopting them. When humans and animals come together, the world becomes a better place for everyone and there is peace and harmony in nature. To commemorate National Pet Day, all of Dev’s friends would pamper their pets the entire month.