Love in all forms

In a small town on an island lived Elina — a young girl known for her cute pigtails and bubbly personality. She had been raised by two loving fathers, Ryan and Andrew, who had adopted her when she was just two years old. They were a gay couple who provided Elina with a nurturing home.

The three of them lived a simple life, filled with laughter, joy and lots of soft-toys — as they were Elina’s favourite.

It was while she was in kindergarten that Elina first noticed it. When the teacher asked her class to draw a family portrait, she realised that most of her classmates drew a father, a mother, and siblings. She felt different. Nevertheless, Elina proceeded to put pencil to paper and sketch the outlines and fill in the eyes, ears, hair and other details of the three of them — her two fathers and herself, standing in between them, her hands in theirs. She was proud of her small family. They were as devoted, loving and caring as other parents, if not more. She saw no reason to hide the truth.

However, her classmates did not share her view. They teased and taunted her, and even called her names. Having two fathers was unfathomable to them.

“Look, Elina drew two dads!” said one boy, pointing at the sheet of paper she held in her hands.

“Elina, where’s your mom?,” said a girl, making no effort to control her laughter.

Elina grew confused and upset by their nasty comments. She discovered at such an impressionable age that other kids and society in general could be cruel and intolerant.

The bullying continued as the years passed. Most comments were hurtful but one that bothered her more than others was being told she didn’t have a ‘real’ family, as there was no mother in the picture. As Elina’s confidence began to take a plunge, the sadness in her heart grew day by day, to a point that made her detest school.

One day, Elina came home, tears streaming down her face. Ryan and Andrew sat her down and urged her to tell them what happened. Elina recounted the hurtful comments and jeers she endured in class. The fathers’ hearts ached for their daughter. They loved her dearly and wanted to protect her, but they also knew the importance of teaching her valuable lessons. Andrew explained, “Our family may be different from others, but that’s what makes it special. It’s not about conforming to what others think is ‘normal,’ but about embracing who we are and our uniqueness.” Ryan added, “Remember, people will always pass judgment and not understand your situation but it’s up to us to educate and show them that love knows no bounds. Hold your head up high and be proud of your family. We love you.”

Elina looked at her dads’ strong-yet-concerned faces. In that instant, she knew they were right. She felt determined to stand up to her bullies and also spread awareness about unconventional families.

In class the next day, the teacher was discussing the importance of families. Elina decided this was the right time to say her piece. With a racing heart, she raised her hand. The teacher, despite the interruption, gave her the benefit of the doubt and let her talk. “I may not have a mom like so many of you do here,” said Elina, continuing, “but I have two amazing fathers who provide me with unconditional love. My family is like any other family — we love each other, we argue, we support each other through everything. Not having a conventional family does not give anyone the right to bully me. It is time we accept and embrace all forms of love to ensure a fair and progressive society.”

She couldn’t believe she did it. She was amazed at herself for having the confidence to make her voice heard. Elina’s monologue left everyone speechless. Her heartfelt words had touched everyone in that classroom, leaving most of them guilty and sorry for their wickedness. The teacher who was unaware of the bullying felt sorry for Elina. She could see the deep impact of the vile comments on the little girl.

After her speech, Elina’s classmates began to see the strength within her. Slowly, their taunts turned into understanding, and they learned to embrace diversity in all its forms. Elina’s courage and unwavering pride had sparked a positive change in her school. She made her classmates and teachers learn that embracing differences and standing up for what you believe in can create a ripple effect of change.

Elina’s courage also inspired her dads to take a big step — they soon brought home a little baby and Elina took on the role of a loving big sister.