Maskne - How to prevent mask acne

Wearing a mask has become a new addition to our everyday lives. The modest scrap of fabric is helpful in containing the spread of the novel coronavirus. However, people across the world, particularly those who wear masks for prolonged periods of time in a day, have begun to suffer from a unique condition that has unofficially been styled as ‘Maskne’ or mask acne.

“A face mask is supposed to cover your nose and mouth completely, which means it closely hugs the areas. So it can lead to acne because of some friction,” said Dr DM Mahajan, Senior Consultant, Dermatology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi in a conversation with the Indian Express.

The bands on a mask, placed behind one's ear or tied to one's head, can also exert strain and pressure. Another problem is the impact of washing reusable masks. If there is a detergent residue in them, it is likely to irritate the skin further.

The act of sweating, particularly in the unforgiving Indian summer, coupled with already irritable skin can result in maskne.

Maskne can be prevented in several ways. Wearing a ventilated and non-woven mask, changing the mask every few hours and disinfecting masks in sunlight instead of washing them with too much detergent. Dr. Mahajan recommends leaving a mask out in the sun for five days after every wear.