Microsoft Surface Duo gets Xbox Game Pass support

Microsoft is releasing a special software update to its lone Android phone Surface Duo that will enhance the user experience on the dual-screen phone.

Panos Panay, Chief of Products, Microsoft announced on Twitter that the new update will bring new touch control features to the second screen to play popular Xbox games.

As of now, Surface Duo supports 50 Xbox games, and the user has to be a Game Pass Ultimate member with a subscription to Xbox cloud gaming service.

Users can update their Xbox Game Pass app to get the new touch controller feature.

For now, it is exclusive to Microsoft Surface Duo. Microsoft is likely to bring similar support for Samsung's Galaxy Fold series in the coming weeks.

A very cool update goes live for #SurfaceDuo customers today! Working with @Xbox we've put touch controls on to the second screen. More than 50 games are available to play with touch for @xboxGamePass Ultimate Members.

Both the companies have long been friends in the mobile industry, as all the flagship Galaxy phones and tablets come pre-loaded with Microsoft's Word and other utility apps.

Also, Galaxy devices support DeX connectivity feature for seamless wireless and wired exchange of data with Windows-powered computers.

