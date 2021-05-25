Microsoft Surface Duo gets Xbox Game Pass support

Microsoft Surface Duo gets Xbox Game Pass support

New update turns Microsoft Surface Duo in to portable Xbox console

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 25 2021, 15:25 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 15:25 ist

Microsoft is releasing a special software update to its lone Android phone Surface Duo that will enhance the user experience on the dual-screen phone.

Panos Panay, Chief of Products, Microsoft announced on Twitter that the new update will bring new touch control features to the second screen to play popular Xbox games.

As of now, Surface Duo supports 50 Xbox games, and the user has to be a Game Pass Ultimate member with a subscription to Xbox cloud gaming service.

Users can update their Xbox Game Pass app to get the new touch controller feature.

For now, it is exclusive to Microsoft Surface Duo. Microsoft is likely to bring similar support for Samsung's Galaxy Fold series in the coming weeks.

Both the companies have long been friends in the mobile industry, as all the flagship Galaxy phones and tablets come pre-loaded with Microsoft's Word and other utility apps.

Also, Galaxy devices support DeX connectivity feature for seamless wireless and wired exchange of data with Windows-powered computers.
 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Tech
Microsoft
Microsoft Surface
Xbox
Surface Duo

What's Brewing

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Funny photos so far

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Funny photos so far

How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children

How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children

Sun Halo: Bengaluru witnesses rare optical phenomenon

Sun Halo: Bengaluru witnesses rare optical phenomenon

Man City and Chelsea: From outsiders to European elite

Man City and Chelsea: From outsiders to European elite

Anti-Zionism isn’t the same as anti-Semitism?

Anti-Zionism isn’t the same as anti-Semitism?

Cyclone Yaas: Kolkata gets rain ahead of landfall

Cyclone Yaas: Kolkata gets rain ahead of landfall

 