Miniatures for your home

Cameras

These miniature figurines are brass coloured and made from metal. Set on a tripod, they depict a vintage camera with even details like screws showing in detail. It is available in two sizes.

Bicycle

The nostalgic bicycle miniature is made from delicate metal wires and wooden sections. The cycle is detailed and realistic with a basket, the pedals and even the tire guards. Its dimensions are 15×10 cm.

Carriage cart

This is a miniature of a historical carriage. It comes in red and has delicate metal detailing on it, including the steering wheel, the horn and the drawer under the seat. It’s dimensions are 27x20x15cm.

Customised bike

Small and intricate, the silver metal bike miniature has a detailed engine design. Its dimensions are 10x6 inches.

Furniture set

The set is highly detailed and is made from wood, cloth, string and metal. It comprises five pieces, including a suitcase, a gramophone, a telephone, an iron box and a fully-stocked sewing kit.

Drum set

This metal plated miniature has a stool, microphone and wooden drumsticks. It is placed on a velvet base and is covered with a glass dome.

Cannon model

Based on the 18th century French war cannons, this LouisXIV Cannon model has many details like the wheels, chain and barrel and harness of the cannon. It is made from metal.

Tea table and armchair

This miniature made from rosewood consists of a tiny tea table and two armchairs. Just right for a dollhouse, the polish on the wood makes the set shine.

(Compiled by Medha Rao)