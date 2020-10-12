National Philately Day: India Post launch stamped masks

Coinciding with the National Philately Day on Tuesday, the India Post, Mumbai, will come out with a unique philately merchandise – Stamped Masks.

These are the masks, with images of postage stamps imprinted on them.

This initiative of India Post, Mumbai is an attempt to make masks attractive and also drive home the importance of the role played by masks during the current Covid-19 situation.

In a bid to create awareness about the role and importance of the postal sector in socio-economic development and the impact ‘post’ leaves on the lives of people, India Post has decided to launch the ‘Know Your Beat Postman’ initiative.

PostMaster General, Mumbai, Swati Pandey says a virtual card containing the name, beat number, area of service, contact number and photo of the postman / postwoman, would be circulated to customers, which will help them to know their postmen better and contact them directly in case of any emergency. There are 1,549 postmen in Mumbai City and the Suburban district.

“It may be mentioned here that the postal staff played an extremely crucial role during Covid-19 lockdown, when the courier services were not working. “The tireless service of postmen towards humanity by delivering medical and PPE kits, old age pensions, parcels etc, undoubtedly deserves highest appreciation,” adds Pandey.