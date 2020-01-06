New Samsung Galaxy S series coming on this date

World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung has announced to launch the company's first flagship mobile of 2020 next month.

Samsung is hosting the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 edition event in San Francisco at 11:00 am PST on February 11. Going by the launch pattern of the past years, the company will most probably unveil a brand new iteration of the Galaxy S.

However, a wild theory circulating in the tech circle says Samsung may skip the Galaxy S11 naming order and jump directly to S20 so that there is parity with the current year 2020.

Even the short 15-seconds teaser video gives out an intriguing vibe that Samsung has something new up its sleeves. One thing is sure, there will be more than one devices making their debut early next month.

Samsung invitation reads--"On February 11, Samsung Electronics will unveil new, innovative devices that will shape the next decade of mobile experiences."

Samsung Galaxy S11 or S20: What we know so far

As per the latest reports, Samsung is planning to launch Galaxy S in three models-- top-end S11 Plus (6.9-inch), a standard S11 (6.7-inch) and a low-key S11e (6.4-inch).

Like the previous S10 series, the first two high-end variants are expected to come with Quad HD+ Super AMOLED, but with much improved 120Hz display refresh rate.

On the other hand, the S11e is said to sport a full HD+ super AMOLED screen with a normal 60Hz display refresh rate.

As far as the front-panel design is concerned, all three Galaxy S11 series phones are expected to come with near-zero bezel on right and left sides. While the top and the bottom chin will be significantly slim compared to the predecessor.

One minor change is that the S11 and the S11 Plus may come with the dual front camera and the S11e with a single lens. All the phones will have a punch-hole design so that there is no wastage of space on the screen. Also, they will support face unlock feature

Furthermore, Samsung's new phones are said to come equipped with Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max fingerprint sensor at the base of the display.

Under-the-hood, Samsung will ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, which is said to be on par with Apple's A13 Bionic chipset seen in the iPhone 11 series.

The Samsung new phones will run Android 10-based One UI 2 OS and are expected to house LPDDR5 series RAM for buttery smooth operation. It is said to be 20-percent faster and 30-percent power-efficient over the predecessor, which comes with the LPDDR4 series RAM.

As far as the imaging hardware is concerned, the S11 Plus and the standard S11 are expected to come with quad-camera module-- 108MP primary sensor with ultra-wide, 48MP with dedicated periscope zoom lens-- with LED flash for 5X optical zoom, another 48MP telephoto lens and ToF (Time-of-Flight) sensor for the enhanced bokeh blur effect. It will also come with improved night mode and more.

On the other hand, low-end S11e may come with a 64MP primary sensor instead of 108MP on the back and rest is likely to be the same as the other two models. Front camera details of the Galaxy S11 series are yet to be ascertained.

As far as the battery is concerned, the S11 Plus is expected to have 5,000mAh cell, whereas the S11 and the S11e are tipped come with 4,500mAh and 3,100mAh capacities, respectively.

Check out Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2020 teaser:

