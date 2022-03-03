No more tipsy dates: The rise of dry dating

Dating app Bumble claims that dry dating is the hot new trend of 2022. And no, it does not mean that you have to abstain from sex; instead, you have to refrain from hitting the bottle. So, no more drunken disasters; dry dating is all about being sober, engaged and sparkling with meaningful conversation.

According to the study conducted by Bumble, 32 per cent of single Indians believe their relationship with alcohol has altered due to the pandemic. They now drink far less than they did previously.

This new trend highlights a harmful dating behaviour that's a tad too familiar: relying on spirits to make dates go more smoothly, which is a symptom of social anxiety.

Bumble has released a new "Sober" badge that allows users to tom-tom their sober lifestyle and drinking habits under the app's already present "Drinking" badge option. According to the survey, one of the most popular badges among Bumble users in India is the "Drinking" badge.

This section now allows users to choose from options like 'Frequently,' 'Socially,' 'Never,' and 'Sober.'

A similar badge for smoking on the app allows users to share more preferences.

Dr Vishwakirti Bhan Chabbra, a Chandigarh-based psychologist, said people rely on alcohol to make themselves seem more outgoing or extroverted.

"Alcohol intoxicates and makes you do, say or ask for things that you normally would not. It gives drinkers a false sense of confidence," said Chabbra. "But in most cases,ple regre peot their choices later when they are sober."

According to the Bumble survey, singles in India are more eager than ever to form meaningful connections. In 2022, young folks are looking for compatibility in potential partners before starting a conversation; most single people in India (54 per cent) are increasingly more conscious of how and when they date.

Christie Syndor, a 26-year-old from Shillong, a "woke" romantic in her own words, says she would rather be her socially awkward self than tipsy or drunk on a date.

"I think living in seclusion these past couple of years during the pandemic has made me realise the importance of meaningful relationships," said Syndor.

"Going on a date is an investment of my time and effort. If I am going to date somebody, I want those guys to know how I am from the first date itself and vice-versa."

It can be difficult for some people to meet new people without alcohol in their system. Chabbra suggests picking out date places that do not serve alcohol.

"There are a variety of options to choose from. Bowling, shopping or cooking together will give you more insight into the personality of your date," he said.

Dry-dating also pushes singles to find people with shared values and interests and weed out unsuitable matches.

"It's always 'do you want to go out for a drink?' or 'let me buy you a drink.' Why not, 'let me cook you some pasta,' or 'let us watch a movie at my place.' I think that would be very romantic," said Syndor.

