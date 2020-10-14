OnePlus 8T launched, price starts at Rs 42,999

OnePlus on Wednesday launched its newest high-end flagship smartphone -- the 8T 5G, the successor of the 8 Series that was launched earlier this year.

Two aspects stand out in the new phone, including the newly calibrated 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display and the new 65 W Warp Charge.

The OnePlus 8T will be available in two colours -- Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver -- at Rs 45,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM) and Rs 42,999 (8 + 128).

“With the OnePlus 8T, we’re offering pro-level capabilities for even more users across our flagship smartphone portfolio,” said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus.

“Featuring a class-leading 120 Hz AMOLED display, our upgraded 65W fast charging technology and fresh, bold software in OxygenOS 11, the OnePlus 8T 5G offers an impressive overall package of powerful hardware and smooth software,” he added.

The Warp Charge 65 gives a full day of power in 15 minutes, the company said. The 4500 mAh battery can be charged from zero to 100 per cent in 39 minutes.

The OnePlus 8T is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and it includes the Snapdragon X55 5G modem. It also supports Wi-Fi 6.

The OnePlus 8T gets a quad camera system that includes a 48MP main camera with optical image stabilisation, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a dedicated macro and monochrome lenses.

The OnePlus 8T gets the OxygenOS 11 right out of the box.

The OnePlus Buds Z (priced at Rs 3,190) was also launched but will be available for a pre-booking price of Rs 2,990.

Also launched were the OnePlus Powerbank (Rs 1,299) and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition (Rs 1,999).

The OnePlus 8T will be available for early access at 12 am on October 16 for Amazon Prime members on Amazon.in and OnePlus Red Cable Club members on oneplus.in and OnePlus Store app.

Open sales for the OnePlus 8T begins on October 17.

