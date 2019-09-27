OnePlus TV effect: Samsung QLED Frame TV gets price cut

After finding success in the flagship smartphone segment, OnePlus forayed into the premium TV category with the launch of the new Android TV-powered Q1 and Q1 Pro television series on September 26 in India.

Within hours, consumer electronics giant Samsung has announced to offer discounts on recently launched Frame QLED TV during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale this weekend. The 55-inch Samsung Frame QLED TV will available for as low as Rs 84,990 against the launch price of Rs 1,19,999 and it can be noted that this offer is valid for a limited time (September 29-October 4).

Also, if the consumer doing pre-paid transactions through credit cards, debit cards and net banking will get instant cashback of Rs 5,000.

Samsung Frame TV comes with proprietary intelligent 4-core Quantum Processor 4K powered display, which can instantly upscale content for sharper details and refined colors. The processor comes with 1.7 Gigahertz clock speed and creates an adaptive experience on the big LED screen.



Also, it boasts Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ that brings all pictures with natural colours. The Frame is one of Netflix's recommended TV for the ultimate viewing experience, which the OnePlus TV is not. The latter is expected to support Netflix with a software update in the coming months.







Samsung Frame TV can connect wirelessly with a wide range of smart devices and make them work together with the SmartThings App and One Remote Control. It also comes with built-in AirPlay 2 feature and users can stream or share content from Apple devices without any cords. Also, it supports Bixby and Google Assistant and users can change channels, adjust the volume, control playback and more with just the voice commands.

It also comes with motion and brightness sensors. When a person is nearby, the motion sensor detects the presence and turns the TV display into artwork. When there is nobody in front of the TV, it turns off to save energy. By detecting ambient light, the brightness sensor automatically balances the screen’s brightness and colour tone for natural illumination.

Considering the features and the price cut, Samsung Frame TV is a smart buy.

OnePlus TV Q series: All you need to know

OnePlus TV comes in two variants-- Q1 and the Q1 Pro. There is only one big difference between the two. The latter comes with built-in motorised 50W output speaker with front-firing eight speakers--two woofers, three tweeters, and four full-range drivers. Rest of the features are the same for both the TVs.



OnePlus Q1 series (Picture Credit: OnePlus India)



The new OnePlus TV Q1 series models come with 55-inch custom-made 4K QLED screen, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos system, Google-certified Android TV 9.0 OS and is powered by Gamma Color Magic processor.

It also supports Amazon Alexa (via Echo smart speakers), Google Assistant (via OnePlus TV remote). The company has confirmed to the TV will also support Hungama, Eros and Zee5 content deep-integrated into the OnePlus Play dashboard. Other content partners include Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv and YouTube.

OnePlus TV Q1 costs Rs 69,900 and the Q1 Pro will be available for Rs 99,900. Both will be available exclusively on Amazon, OnePlus e-store and OnePlus Experience store from September 28 onwards.

