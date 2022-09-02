Open letters to Greta Thunberg

Dear Greta,

I feel lucky to be getting a chance to write this letter to you. You have been an inspiration to millions of students all over the world, and I am one among them.

I go out pretty often, in my city Bengaluru, and I notice the garbage thrown out on the roads, smoke-emitting vehicles, burnt plastic wrappers but no one bothers. I know you did a school strike to spread awareness about climate change. We in Bengaluru also want to do the same, Greta could you help us?

You are an inspiration for me. I want to change the world and I want a person like you beside me while I do it. I have this humble request on behalf of my nation. Come join us. I would love to contribute money and make funds for our campaign. I am looking forward to you visiting us one day.

Thank you for motivating me. I wish I could meet you once in my lifetime.

Yours faithfully,

Manassu Kishore, 11

Bengaluru, Karnataka

----------------------------------------------------

Dear Greta,

Have you ever been to space? I haven’t, but I am sure I’ll get there someday. Space must be good, away from the sizzling heat, polluted environment, and the maddening crowd of Earth.

I wonder if Neil Armstrong had gone to Mars, would he have ever thought of staying behind? Well, I guess not. But he must have considered it as there are no loud noises, no over heated biosphere and no dynamic seasons. A calm and serene place. I wonder how it would look from up there, the waning forests and melting glaciers. Certainly not a sight to see.

You know, in my hometown there is a legend — when human exploitation becomes unbearable, mother nature will go into hiding. Trees would retreat into the sea and animals and birds would hide underground. Mother nature wouldn’t do anything harsh. She would just withdraw and deprive us of her. It’s about time people understood that they should not exploit her endlessly. I believe the time for prevention is gone. It’s time for damage control.

In a hospital mother nature would certainly be in ICU, her condition would be critical,on the threshold just about to be in ventilation. Doctors working feverishly to bring her back. Doctors like you climate activists, NGOs, governments who are concerned about the planet’s well-being. Hats off to you Greta for taking up the great initiative.

Yours sincerely,

Shree Devanshu, 15

Kushalnagar, Karnataka

-----------------------------------------------------

Dear Greta,

I have been following your work and have a long list of questions for you.

In India, exams play a vital role in our life. How exactly do you overcome exam stress? Is it really a tough situation as people talk about it or is it just a myth?

We give a lot of importance to developing a skill right from our childhood. Nowadays we have been deprived of our hobby time. How exactly do we manage time between hobbies and academics ?

We as students love to show care for our mother earth! Climate change is playing an important role in shaping our future environment. As a part of our school community we have been integrating SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) in every sphere of our life. How else can you suggest students bring about a significant change in our society?

It’s been great writing a letter to you! Thank you for your time and patience.

Yours sincerely,

Roshni J, 15

Bengaluru, Karnataka