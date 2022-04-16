Open Sesame | National language

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has unwisely raked up the language controversy again with his statement that Hindi should be made the language of communication for people of non-Hindi areas or states. Shah has said that it is time “to make the official language an important part of the unity of the country, and that when citizens of states who speak other languages communicate with each other, it should be in the language of India."
