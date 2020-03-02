Oppo Reno 3 Pro with 64MP quad-camera makes global debut in India

Chinese mobile-maker Oppo on Monday announced the global launch of the new Reno 3 Pro in New Delhi, India.

The new Oppo Reno 3 Pro sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ (2,400x1,080p) AMOLED screen with 20:9 aspect ratio, dual punch-hole camera and has a screen-to-body ratio of around 91.5%.

Inside, it comes with MediaTek MT6885Z octa-core chipset backed by Mali-G77MC9 GPU, Android 10-based ColorOS 7, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage and 4,025mAh battery with 30W VOOC fast charger in-box. The device can get powered up from zero to 50-percent in just 20 minutes of charging.

The highlight of the new Oppo Reno 3 Pro is the imaging hardware. It boasts feature-rich quad-camera module -- 1/1.72-inch 64MP ultra-clear sensor (with f/1.8 aperture)+13MP telephoto lens (with 1/3.4-inch sensor & f/2.4) + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens (119.9-degree field of view, 1/4-inch sensor)+ 2MP mono lens (1/5-inch sensor, 1.75um large pixels).

It also supports 2x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom and up to 20x digital zoom. It can also produce images of up to 108-megapixels. "Through a multi-frame composition solution, the camera can interpolate low pixels to high-resolution pixels to deliver pictures that showcase the minutest of details with retina-level 108-megapixel clearness," the company claims.

On the front, it houses dual-cameras-- 44MP ultra-clear main sensor (with 1/2.8-inch sensor, f/2.4)+ 1/5-inch 2MP depth-of-field sensor (with f/2.4). The company claims to have incorporated Ultra Night Mode algorithm in the front cameras. It promised to capture facial clarity and brightness in dim light.



Oppo Reno 3 Pro launched in India (Picture credit: Oppo India)



Furthermore, the Ultra Dark Mode on the rear camera makes clicking photographs in the dark much easier. "When in ambient lighting lower than 1 lux, Ultra Dark Mode automatically turns on to help you capture scenarios that the human eye cannot. Using NPU, the Ultra Dark Mode realizes AI algorithm acceleration in challenging scenarios such as pubs and streets at night to deliver natural pictures in low lighting conditions," Oppo said.

Other stipulated features include an in-screen fingerprint sensor, face unlocking, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, Type C port, dual 4G support, 3.5mm audio jack and Dolby Atmos audio system.

The new Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be offered in two variants-- 8GB RAM +128GB storage and 8GB RAM +256GB storage for Rs 29,990 and Rs 32,990, respectively from March 6 onwards. It comes in three colours--Auroral Blue, Midnight Black, Sky White.

The company is offering a 10% discount for consumers with HDFC and other select bank cards. Also, customers purchasing Reno3 Pro offline are entitled to get complete damage protection and 1,000 lucky customers will also get a chance to get their hands on Enco Free true wireless headphones.

