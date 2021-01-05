Poco teases much awaited F1 successor

In early 2020, Poco, a sub-brand of Xiaomi like the Redmi and Mi, split from the company and became a separate entity in India. It launched four feature-rich phones Poco X2, X3, M2 Pro, M2, and C3. But, the F1 successor, which was due for launch in 2019, did not see the light of the day even in 2020.

Now, the company has officially hinted at the arrival of Poco F2 this year. The teaser video (below), which was released on New Year's eve, revealed that the company sold several lakhs of units in 2020 and reached the number 4 position in the Indian market.



Poco F2 teaser. Credit: Poco India/Twitter



However, many failed to notice Poco had smartly sneaked-in F2 in into the promo video on what consumers can expect in 2021.

Poco F2: What we know so far

Reports are indicating Poco F2 will be the first offering from the company this year.

It is said to come with an AMOLED display with up to 120Hz display refresh rate and come with Android 11-based MIUI OS powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, a quad-camera module on the back, a 4,250mAh battery with a fast charger, and support Near Field Communication.

The stage is set! The fun has begun! Let us get ready to take it to the next level! Excited? You should be, coz the next year is going to be even crazier. While we enjoy, let us look back at everything we've achieved together! Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/K0432jSj8B — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 31, 2020

