Poco teases much awaited F1 successor

Poco teases much awaited F1 successor

Rohit KVN
Rohit KVN, DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 05 2021, 10:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2021, 10:46 ist

In early 2020, Poco, a sub-brand of Xiaomi like the Redmi and Mi, split from the company and became a separate entity in India. It launched four feature-rich phones Poco X2, X3, M2 Pro, M2, and C3. But, the F1 successor, which was due for launch in 2019, did not see the light of the day even in 2020.

Now, the company has officially hinted at the arrival of Poco F2 this year. The teaser video (below), which was released on New Year's eve, revealed that the company sold several lakhs of units in 2020 and reached the number 4 position in the Indian market.


Poco F2 teaser. Credit: Poco India/Twitter

However, many failed to notice Poco had smartly sneaked-in F2 in into the promo video on what consumers can expect in 2021.

Poco F2: What we know so far
Reports are indicating Poco F2 will be the first offering from the company this year.

It is said to come with an AMOLED display with up to 120Hz display refresh rate and come with Android 11-based MIUI OS powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G,  a quad-camera module on the back, a 4,250mAh battery with a fast charger, and support Near Field Communication.

 

 

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Tech
Poco
Poco F2

What's Brewing

Are you excited about these upcoming Deepika movies?

Are you excited about these upcoming Deepika movies?

The Lead: How 2020 changed the way films are reviewed

The Lead: How 2020 changed the way films are reviewed

Can 4 seconds of exercise make a difference?

Can 4 seconds of exercise make a difference?

DH Toon | Vaccine risk factor: Political side effects

DH Toon | Vaccine risk factor: Political side effects

2020 was 8th warmest year since 1901: IMD

2020 was 8th warmest year since 1901: IMD

 