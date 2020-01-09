Realme 5i with quad-camera, 5,000mAh battery launched

As teased, Chinese smartphone-maker Realme launched the new budget mobile Realme 5i in India on January 9.

The new Realme 5i sports a polycarbonate-based shell with glossy finish and on the front, it flaunts 6.52-inch drop-notch display with HD+ resolution. The front panel is protected by the Corning Gorilla glass shield.

Inside, Realme phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor backed by Andriod Pie-based ColorOS 6.1, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a massive 5,000mAh battery which is more than enough to keep the phone running for two days under mixed usage. It also supports 10W fast charger. The interesting thing about the device is that it boasts reverse charging so that the user can charge up their friend's or any loved one's phone. This is the only phone to boast such a feature under Rs 10,000.

The USP of the Realme 5i is the photography hardware. It houses feature-rich quad-camera module- 12MP (with Sony IMX360 sensor)+ 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2MP depth sensor+2MP for macro shots with LED flash. On the front, it features an 8MP selfie shooter.



Realme 5i launched in India (Photo credit: Realme/Twiter)



Realme 5i costs Rs 8,990 and comes in Aqua Blue and Forest Green. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart and the company's own e-store realme.com from January 15 onwards.

As part of the promotional launch scheme, Realme is offering benefits up to Rs 7,500 for Jio subscribers. It can be redeemed via recharge plans. Also, there is 10% on the device if purchased through Mobikwik. If the consumer wants to exchange their old phone for new Realme 5i can claim an additional Rs 500 off via Cashify app.

Realme 5i vs competition:

Realme 5i will be up against the Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8, Samsung Galaxy A10 and A20, among others.

Must read | Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro: A worthy successor

Key features of Realme 5i:

Display: 6.52-inch (1600x720p) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ shield

OS: Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core (2GHz Kryo 260 core x 4 + 1.8GHz Kryo 260 core x 4) with Adreno 610 GPU

RAM + Storage: 4GB + 64GB (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card)

Rear side camera: 12MP(with Sony IMX386, f/1.8 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus, Electronic Image Stabilisation) + 8MP (with ultra-wide 118-degree angle lens, 1.12um pixel size, f/2.25 aperture)+ 2MP depth sensor+ 2MP for 4cm macro shot (with 1.75um pixel size, f/2.4 aperture) and 4K recording capability

Front camera: 8MP with f/2.0 aperture

Battery: 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging

Network: 4G-LTE

Add-ons: Fingerprint sensor, Dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi (802.11/ac), micro USB port, FM Radio

Price: Rs 8,999

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.