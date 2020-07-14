Realme C11, 30W Dart Charge power bank launched in India

Emerging smartphone-maker Realme launched a budget C11 mobile series along with the power bank with super-fast charging capability.

Realme C11 sports 6.5-inch HD+(1600 x 720p) display with the mini-drop design having a 20:9 screen ratio, 88.7% screen-to-body ratio and is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. On the back, it is said to come with a glossy shell developed using a German five-axis precise radium engraving machine. The company claims that each Realme C11 model goes through 300 minutes of polishing and more than 450 curve engravings on its surface to create a special reflective light effect. Additionally, it comes with P2i nano-coating for protection against accidental water splashes and mild rain showers.

Inside, it comes with 12nm class 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor backed by IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, Android 10-based Realme UI, 2GB LPDDR4x RAM 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card), and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W (micro-USB) charger in-box.

Realme C11 boasts dual-camera-- one primary 13MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) backed by 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and LED flash. It is one of the most affordable mobiles to boast Nightscape mode. On the front, it houses a 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture.

On the other hand, Realme's 30W Dart Charge sports carbon fiber texture with options of black and yellow colours. It weighs 230gms and is 17mm thick. It has 15 layers of charging protection, wherein each layer has been designed to provide a safe charging experience, the company claims.



Realme 30W Dart Charge Power bank. Picture credit: Realme India



Realme 30W Dart Charge comes with 10,000mAh capacity and features USB-A port that can output up to 30W and a two-way input/output USB-C port, which not only charges other devices at up to 30W but also enables users to charge the power bank itself at up to 30W.

For other normal phones, there is a low current mode that can be activated by simply double-tapping the power button, ensuring long term battery life for all devices.

Also, the Type-C output port in the Realme's new power bank gives an option to the users with Type-C to Type-C cable devices.

Realme C11 comes in two colours-- Rich Green and Rich Gray-- for Rs 7,499 and is said to go on sale on Flipkart from July 22 onwards. Whereas the Realme 30W Dart Charge power bank costs Rs 1,999 and will be available on Flipkart from July 21 onwards.

