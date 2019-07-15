Realme X, 3i launched in India; key features, price

Oppo subsidiary Realme launched the new line of mobile phones-- Realme X and Realme 3i in India on July 15.

As the name suggests, Realme X is the top-end model among the two. It sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ AMOLED display having in-screen fingerprint sensor and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield. On the back, it boasts a glossy reflective shell on the back.

Under-the-hood, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core, 4GB/8GB RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1), Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 and a 3,765mAh battery with Type-C VOOC 3.0 20W fast charging capability. It also supports dual SIMs, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5.0GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it houses a dual-camera, one 48MP (with 1/2-inch Sony IMX586 sensor, F1.7 aperture, 6P lens) and a 5MP secondary snapper with LED flash. On the front, it comes packed with a 16MP pop-up shooter with Sony IMX 471 sensor and F2.0 aperture.

The generic Realme X will be offered in two configurations-- 4GB RAM and 8GB RAM--for Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. Both will be up for grabs from July 24 on Flipkart and realme.com.



Realme X series; picture credit: Realme/Twitter



The company has also confirmed that the special Realme X Spider-Man (Rs 20,999) and the crowd favourites onion and garlic-inspired shell-covered editions (Rs 19,999) will be made available for sale next month with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

On the other hand, the Realme 3i is a budget phone. It features 6.22-inch HD+ IPS LCD with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and comes with 12nm class MediaTek Helio P60 processor backed by 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 and a 4,230mAh battery.



Realme 3i; Picture credit: Realme/ Twitter



Realme 3i sports a dual 13MP (F1.8) +2MP (F2.4) camera on the back with LED flash and a 13MP sensor with F2.4 aperture.

It comes in diamond blue, diamond black and diamond red colours and will be offered in two configurations -- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage--for Rs 7,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively. They will go on sale on Flipkart and realme.com from July 23 onwards.

