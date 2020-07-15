Reliance Jio unveils 3D Mixed Reality Jio Glass; key features you should know

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman, earlier this afternoon (July 15) kicked off the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2020 edition and made a huge announcement that Google will be buying 7.73% stake in Reliance Jio Platforms for Rs 33,737 crore.

Later in the event, the company revealed that it is bringing a new-age 3D Mixed Reality Jio Glass to India, which promises to offer immersive video interaction than ever before.



Reliance Jio Glass demo on office meetings (YouTube screen-grab)



Jio Fiber has been enabling world-class connectivity at home with collaboration and entertainment solutions for everyone. We went a step further to make sure the digital interaction felt even more real, where people not only see each other face to face but also feel the presence of the other person in the same room, despite being physically away and our latest innovation Jio Glass, will bridge the gap", Kiran Thomas, RIL, president, said.



Reliance Jio Glass demo on online glass (YouTube screen-grab)



Reliance Jio Glass: Key features you should know

* It comes with a convenient cable to connect it with the smartphone for internet connect

* Jio Glass weighs 75 g so that it fits easily on the ears and doesn't feel heavy if used for long hours

* It offers high-resolution display and the company has given the emphasis on graphics to support best-in-the-class mixed reality services and provide a highest visual immersive experience for the users

* It also comes equipped with the advanced spatial and customised audio system so that there is no need for additional accessories. It will be able to deliver sound on frame handles sitting on top of the ears. It supports all the audio formats

* Jio Glass initially will come with support for 25 social media and video chat applications

* Use cases include virtual office meetings to present project presentations with support for sharing files, models in 3D and hologram formats. Also, with JioMeet, schools can conduct classes with 3D models of popular landmarks, animals, science experiments with ease, and more.

The company has not announced the availability and price of the Jio Glass, but it is expected to cost much less compared to Snap Spectacles (Rs 29,999) and Bose Frames (Rs 21,900 and it just delivers audio).

