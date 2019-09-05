Reliance JioFiber: Data plans, welcome offer and more

The long wait for the Reliance JioFiber commercial launch is finally over. The company on Thursday evening revealed the tariff details of the new broadband service.

As expected, Reliance Infocomm, in bid to lure new customers is offering lucrative internet plans with the Welcome Offer, which include extra data allowance and HD-ready TV for select plans.

First up, the Bronze JioForever plan comes with a prepaid annual (Rs 8,388) subscription option with a minimum of 100Mbps speed and 1200GB data. The Welcome offer includes free Home Gateway (router) and 4K Set-Top-Box (STB) along with Muse-2 Bluetooth speaker, which costs a total of 14,399. Additionally, users get free access to Over-The-Top multimedia content including JioCinema and more. There is also a monthly option with 100GB data per month and 50GB complimentary(for six months only) extra data per month for Rs 699.

The Silver JioForever plan comes with a prepaid one-year annual (Rs 10,188) subscription option with a minimum of 100Mbps speed and 2,400GB data. The Welcome offer includes free Home Gateway (router) and 4K Set-Top-Box (STB) along with Thump-2 Bluetooth speaker, which costs a total of 15,399. Additionally, users get free access to Over-The-Top multimedia content including JioCinema and more. There is also a monthly option with 200GB data per month and 200GB complimentary(for six months only) extra data per month for Rs 849(GST excluded).

The Gold JioForever plan comes with a prepaid two-year annual (Rs 31,176) subscription option with a minimum of 250Mbps speed and 12,000GB data. The Welcome offer includes free Home Gateway (router) and 4K Set-Top-Box (STB) along with 24-inch HD-ready TV, which costs a total of 24,399. Additionally, users get free access to Over-The-Top multimedia content including JioCinema and more. There is also a monthly option with 500GB data per month and 250GB complimentary(for six months only) extra data per month for Rs 1,299(GST excluded).

The Diamond JioForever plan comes with a prepaid one-year annual (Rs 29,988) subscription option with a minimum of 500Mbps speed and 15,000GB data. The Welcome offer includes free Home Gateway (router) and 4K Set-Top-Box (STB) along with 24-inch HD-ready TV, which costs a total of 24,399. Additionally, users get free access to Over-The-Top multimedia content including JioCinema and more. There is also a monthly option with 500GB data per month and 250GB complimentary (for six months only) extra data per month for Rs 2,499(GST excluded).



JioFiber Prepaid plans (Picture credit: Reliance Jio)



The Platinum JioForever plan comes with a prepaid one-year annual (Rs 47,988) subscription option with a minimum of 1 Gbps speed and 30,000GB data. The Welcome offer includes free Home Gateway (router) and 4K Set-Top-Box (STB) along with 32-inch HD-ready TV, which costs a total of 34,390. Additionally, users get free access to Over-The-Top multimedia content including JioCinema and more. There is also a monthly option with 2500GB data per month for Rs 3,999 (GST excluded).



JioFiber Welcome offer (Picture credit: Reliance Jio)



The Titanium JioForever plan comes with a prepaid one-year annual (Rs 101,988) subscription option with a minimum of 1 Gbps speed and 60,000GB data. The Welcome offer includes free Home Gateway (router) and 4K Set-Top-Box (STB) along with 43-inch 4K OLED TV, which costs a total of 56,390. Additionally, users get free access to Over-The-Top multimedia content including JioCinema and more. There is also a monthly option with 5000GB data allowance for Rs 8,499 (GST excluded).

It can be noted that the consumers have to pay a one-time payment of Rs 2,500 (Rs 1,500 refundable security deposit and Rs 1,000 is non-refundable installation fees). All prepaid plans will come with complimentary Home Gateway router (Rs 5000) and 4K STB (Rs 6,400) as part of the JioFiber Welcome offer.

Besides the broadband internet service, the company has plans to offer home security with several types of CCTVs. Also, it intends to bring a gaming platform with zero latency and education platform for the kids in addition to health and shopping forum for adults in the coming months.

Must Read | Here's how to register for JioFiber service

Going by the welcome offer, the company is expected to do an encore of 4G mobile service. The data tariff plans are compelling and the JioFiber is expected to disrupt the broadband internet service market in India.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.