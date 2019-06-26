Remembering Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain would have turned 63 on June 25. The gifted chef, storyteller and writer took his audience through a journey around the world to witness various cultures, cuisines and human conditions for nearly two decades. He was a master of his craft, first in the kitchen and later in the media.

Bourdain’s love for food began on his trips to France as a young boy. After completing high school he went to Vassar College, New York for two years but eventually dropped out. It was no secret that throughout his young adulthood, he struggled with heroin addiction

In 1978, he went on to graduate from the world-renowned Culinary Institute of America. Soon Bourdain began running a series of reputed kitchens of New York such as 'One Fifth Avenue', 'Supper Club'. By 1998, he was the executive chef at 'Brasserie Les Halles'.

Having always been interested in literature, he tried his hand at writing. He literary work was both fiction and non-fiction, the central themes of all his books were cooking and food. With his first best-seller 'Kitchen Confidential Adventures in Culinary Underbelly' (2000) which was an expansion of his article in 'The New Yorker' brought him fame. This book spoke about the inner working of restaurant kitchens along with intimate details of his life. This was later adapted as a sitcom.

This was the beginning of his foray into the world of writing and his television stardom. For his work in the television industry, he won four Emmys and a Peabody award.

He also appeared as a judge on Bravo’s 'Top Chef' and ABC’s 'The Taste'.

Since 'Kitchen Confidential', he went on to write 11 books, including three novels, two graphic novels and one biography.

Anthony Bourdain was instrumental in redefining food, travel and culture. His footprint went beyond the kitchens and villages he documented. To this day, he inspires millions around the world.

Bourdain made his audiences think differently about food and travel. He strongly advocated for marginalised population and campaigned for better and safer working conditions for restaurant staff.

Close friends and celebrity chefs, Eric Ripert and Jose Andres, on his birth anniversary, celebrated his life and spirit with a small video wishing him. They encouraged their followers to honour June 25 as 'Bourdain Day'.

Social media sites were flooded with images of Bourdain, along with his travel and culinary adventures, using the hashtag #BourdainDay. Some others used this as an opportunity to spread awareness on mental health and suicide.

Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France where he was working on his ‘Parts Unknown’ series on June 8, 2018. The cause of death was ruled as suicide. This news shook the culinary industry. The loss still weighs heavily on the hearts of his family, friends and millions of fans around the world. However, his legacy still lives on.