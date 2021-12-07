Sagittarius Daily Horoscope - December 7, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

A bond of friendship grows stronger. You may have to devote time to a work-related or intellectual project today. Your partner will enjoy helping out.
Lucky Colour: Peach
Lucky Number: 3
