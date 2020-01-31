Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Feature-rich camera phone

Samsung, earlier this week launched the new Galaxy A51 in India. It is said to be the successor of the Galaxy A50s, which made its debut in September 2019.

The new Galaxy A51 comes with big upgrade over the predecessor in terms of photography hardware.

Prior to the launch, DH received the review unit of the Galaxy A51. I have been using it for close to a week and here's my thoughts about the Samsung's new phone.

Design & display

Our Galaxy A51 review unit is a Black Prism Crush model and looks gorgeous. It flaunts a glossy shell on the back with visually appealing patterns. When looked from different angles, it reflects psychedelic colourways similar to the Galaxy Note10 series.



Samsung Galaxy A51 (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



It is a fingerprint magnet.But, probably due to the dark-hued body, it is not easily visible to the eyes.

Also, company offers transparent TPU cover, which not only retains the visual appeal but offers protection from accidental falls. Even it offers a very satisfying tactile feel when using the power button and volume rockers.

On the front, the company has incorporated a 6.5-inch full HD+ super AMOLED screen with Infinity-O design. Like the Samsung's premium phone, the Galaxy A51 offers true fullview experience with minimal distration to watch multimedia content on the big screen.

It has a small spec on top, which houses the front camera. Everything else is a fully functional display. I had a good time watching high resolution videos and browsing social media websites.

Even in the bright sunny conditions, I didn't feel stress on my eyes while vewing contents on the screen.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy Note10+ review: Gorgeous & versatile

Performance:

Samsung's Galaxy A51 houses Samsung's proprietary Exynos octa-core chipset backed by Android 10 OS with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a massive 4,000mAh battery.

During normal day-to-day chores such a loading a app, playing videos, taking photos, browsing net, answering calls, the device worked smoothly without any fuss. When playing games on Asphalt 9, the phone did get warm, but never it went out of my comfort zone.



Asphalt 9 Legends series game on Samsung Galaxy A51 (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



On AntuTu benchmarking app, the Galaxy A51 scored impressive 1,83,487 and on Geekbench 5.0, it got 263 and 1123 on single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

As far as the battery life is concerned, it was able to consitently lasted through the full day with more than 20% juice left before I could retire for the bed.

Another interesting thing about the Galaxy A51 is that it comes with 'Made for India' Alive feature set.

First one is Useful cards, the phone can intuitively identify messages that are most useful to the user and organise them neatly in the form of visual cards such as Reminders and Offers.

Also, the keyboard now comes with mulitlingual predictions capability as well.

With Finder features, users can be able to search for content across entertainment, e-commerce, food and travel domains available within popular apps installed on their phones.

There is another interesting feature--Smart Crop. It helps the user to create visually appealing screenshots. With simple easy steps, users save, share or edit the most relevant part of the screenshot.

As far as the security is concerned, the face-recognition feature works flawlessly in the natural light condition but struggles in the night. Thankfully, the in-screen fingerprint sensor comes to the rescue here. It works with less FRR (False Rejection Rate).

Must read | Samsung Galaxy Fold review: Novel mobile innovation

Camera:

As mentioned before, the biggest upgrade in the Galaxy A51 is its photography hardware. It houses quad-camera module featureing --one primary 48MP camera, an ultra-wide-angle 12MP sensor, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro snapper on the back.



Samsung Galaxy A51 camera sample (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Samsung's Galaxy A51 takes pretty good snaps in bright sunny environments and in dark with controlled light conditions. In portrait mode to, the camera does a fine job of seperating the subjects outline with the background.



Samsung Galaxy A51 Night Mode sample (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



On the front, it features 32MP selfie camera. The Galaxy A51 takes decent selfie and offers a bouquet of filters to play with.



Samsung Galaxy A51 camera sample (DH Photo/Rohit KVN))



Yes, there is AR Emoji, where you can take selfie and create the funny and lively animated face, worth using as a DP and also sharing on social media platforms and instant messages.



AR Emoji feature on Samsung Galaxy A51 (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Final thoughts:

Over-all, Samsung's Galaxy A51 is a decent mid-range phone. The one aspect I liked the most about the Samsung phone is the camera hardware and have to say, it is one of best in its class (under Rs 30,000).

The new Galaxy A51 comes in Blue, White, Black Prism Crush colours and will be available from January 31 onwards for Rs 23,999.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.