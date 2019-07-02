Samsung Galaxy Note10 coming on this date

Leading smartphone-maker Samsung has officially teased the impending launch of the new flagship Note series mobile.

The company's media invite says that Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in New York on August 7. It accompanies with a GIF showing off the stylus, which draws a smartphone camera giving away the hint that the launch programme is related to Galaxy Note10.

Samsung Galaxy Note10: What we know so far

The upcoming Galaxy Note10 is said to come with lots of upgrade over the predecessor both in terms of the design and the internal hardware to offer better performance compared to contemporary rivals such as OnePlus 7 Pro and Apple iPhone XS and XR series.

Besides standard hardware, Galaxy Note10's trump card will be the Stylus support, which no others have come close to match in terms of versatility of note-taking capabilities since the first generation of Galaxy Note series.

In 2019, Samsung hopes to go step further by incorporating sensitive pointer in the stylus to offer natural pen/pencil writing experience.

The Galaxy Note10 series is said to flaunt a 6.3-inch super AMOLED QuadHD+ display with Infinity-O Display. Except for the small circular space in the top center, rest is expected to be a fully functional display with more than 91-percent screen-to-body ratio. It will also boast ultra-sonic in-screen fingerprint sensor in the front panel.

On the back, it is said to house triple camera module, a 12MP main sensor with variable aperture (1.7F-24F aperture), 12MP telephoto lens and a 16MP ultra-wide sensor.

Like all previous iteration, Samsung will offer two Galaxy Note10 variants. Depending on the region of the sale, it will come with either Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Samsung Exynos 9825 octa-core processor. It will be backed by 6GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (expandable) and a 3,400mAh battery. It will run Android Pie OS out-of-the-box and is certain to get Android Q later in the year and also, get Android R in late 2020.

Word on the street is that Samsung may launch special Galaxy Note10 5G variant with 12GB RAM in the US, exclusive to Verizon subscribers. The global variant will come with 8GB RAM. Both the models will have 4,000mAh battery.

As far as pricing is concerned, the new Galaxy Note10 is expected to start around $1,000 and will north with higher RAM+Storage configuration.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.