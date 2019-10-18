Samsung Galaxy S10 has major security flaw, fix coming

Samsung's 2019 flagship smartphone Galaxy S10 is one of the best selling phones in the world. It had everything a marquee phone should have, such as true full-view screen, visually appealing design, premium build quality, powerful processor, long-lasting battery, fantastic camera and good Knox security with an advanced in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

It is believed that Qualcomm security technology is superior to the security features we see in Vivo or OnePlus branded phones. The former utilises the sound to map all the unique ridges of the finger for more accuracy.

Samsung has incorporated Qualcomm's ultrasonic 3D in-screen fingerprint sensor, a little above the base of the screen for easy access to the fingers or thumb for user verification. The company had claimed that the new technology is very difficult to crack and it is pretty much impossible to fool the Galaxy S10 with fake 2D finger impression.

Now, reports are coming in that the Galaxy S10's fingerprint sensor has a serious flaw, wherein anybody can open the screen lock. Apparently, the sensor can no longer differentiate between the finger impression of the owner from another person.

It was first noticed by a British couple Lisa and Wes Neilson. The former had recently purchased a Galaxy S10 and had added her right thumbprint impression into the phone for the screen lock. She later purchased a third-party screen protector on eBay. After using it for some time, she accidentally used her left thumb to open the screen and it unlocked. Bemused Lisa asked her husband Wes to try opening the Galaxy S10 screen lock with his fingers, and to their shock, it opened.



Samsung Galaxy S10 ultrasonic fingerprint sensor (Picture Credit: Samsung)



Lisa reported the incident to the media company The Sun and the report went viral in Europe. Taking note of the issue, Samsung has responded to the security flaw in the Galaxy S10.

"Samsung Electronics is aware of the case of the S10's malfunctioning fingerprint recognition and will soon issue a software patch," the company said in a statement to the press.

The company has also added that the Galaxy S10 series owners should buy only the authorised or Samsung-made accessories and restrain from using third-party branded screen protectors.

