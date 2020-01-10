Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite coming soon to India

Last month, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note10 Lite and the Galaxy S10 Lite but did not offer information on when the new devices will be released in global markets. Now, we have confirmation that the latter is coming to India.

Samsung's official e-Store partner Flipkart has opened the dedicated Galaxy S10 Lite landing page on its mobile app and hints that it will be available for purchase in the coming days.

There is no official word on the price of the phone, but as per rumours, it might cost anywhere between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite flaunts a 6.7-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor on the front and on the back, it sports premium shell with a good blend of glass and metal.

Inside, it comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 octa-core backed by Android 10-based One UI 2, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage / 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and a 4,500mAh cell with super-fast 25W charging support.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite boasts feature-rich triple-camera module-- 48MP (ultra wide) + 5MP (macro)+ 12MP (telephoto) on the back with LED flash. On the front, it ships with a 32MP selfie shooter



Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite teaser (Screenshot/Flipkart mobile app)



Samsung's Galaxy Note10 Lite too features similar design and hardware, but differ in some aspects.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Key features

Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display, 2400×1080p (394ppi)

OS: Android 10-based OneUI 2

Processor: 10nm 64-bit Exynos 8895 Octa-core processor (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz)

RAM: 6/8GB RAM

Storage: 128GB

Rear camera: Triple -- Macro 5MP (f/2.4)+ Wide-angle 48MP (with Super Steady OIS, AF, f/2.0) + Ultra Wide 12MP (f/2.2)

Front camera: 32MP (with f/2.2 aperture)

Battery: 4,500mAh with super-fast charging capability

Add-ons: In-display fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE (dual standby), Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), GPS with GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC, MST

Dimensions and weight: 75.6 x 162.5 x 8.1mm & 186g

Colours: Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue

