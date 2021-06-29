Samsung teases Google Wear OS-integrated One UI Watch

Last month, Google during the 2021 edition of the annual I/O developers conference revealed that the company will be collaborating with Samsung to improve Wear OS for smart wearables and the first version would be announced soon.

Now, Samsung has given a sneak peek of the Google Wear OS-based One UI Watch at the virtual Mobile World Congress 2021 (June 28-29) event in Barcelona.

The South Korean consumer electronics major did not show off any hardware but it elaborated its partnership with Google and how the new unified wearable OS will enhance the smartwatch user experience. Also, it says upcoming devices will offer longer battery life, faster performance, and support a wide range of apps than ever before.

Samsung added that the One UI Watch will enable devices to offer new features; users also will be able to download popular third-party apps from Google Play directly onto the Galaxy Watch.

"Whether you’re a sports and fitness fanatic who wants to get more out of apps like Adidas Running, GOLFBUDDY Smart Caddie, Strava, and Swim.com, a wellness seeker who wants to live a more balanced lifestyle with apps like Calm or Sleep Cycle, a music lover who revels in discovering new artists on Spotify and YouTube Music, or an intrepid explorer ready to roam with Google Maps—there’s something for everyone, thanks to a diverse range of partners," Samsung said.

Furthermore, Samsung will offer tools and other help to Android app developers to create more custom watch faces to consumers even more options for personalising their smartwatches to suit their mood, activity, and personality.

As far as the products are concerned, Samsung has confirmed that it will be the first company to launch a new One UI Watch-powered Galaxy Watch during its private Galaxy Unpacked event, which is likely to happen in late July or August.

With the new One UI Watch, Samsung and Google have shown real intent to take on the Apple Watch series, which is several leaps ahead of any rival brand in terms of technological advancement in hardware (health tracking sensors), fitness monitoring intelligence, and user-friendly watchOS interface.

It remains to be seen how well the new One UI Watch will improve the smart wearable experience, the fitness, and health of the device owners.

Samsung's new One UI Watch teaser:

