Samsung working on 600MP camera sensor for phones

Samsung, earlier in the year, launched Galaxy S20 and Note20 series with a massive 108MP camera sensor. The devices took impressive pictures and even the fancy 100X Zoom feature too was pretty good. Now, the reports are coming that Samsung is working on a bigger camera for future phones.

World-renowned tipster who goes by the moniker Ice Universe on Twitter has posted a screen-shot of a document revealing the Samsung 600MP camera's 1/0.57-inch lens (optical size) compared with a 108MP-based phone camera (1/1.3-inch) and smaller ones.

The number 600MP is unbelievably big to imagine on a phone. Once incorporated, the camera bump on the phone increases to 22mm.

Samsung is really doing 600MP sensors! pic.twitter.com/vGgsfxsGGh — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 5, 2020

That's really massive for phones but won't matter for the consumer if it fares well in capturing the best photos compared to the rival brands.



Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G's camera. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It can be noted that Apple also gives emphasis on performance over form factor as we have seen with the big triple-camera module on iPhone 11 Pro and 12 Pro series.

There is no word when Samsung plans to bring its new-age camera tech to the premium Galaxy series of phones. But, many fans and tech critics will surely be eager to see how well the 600MP camera on the Samsung phone performs in daylight and low-light conditions.

