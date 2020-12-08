Samsung working on 600MP camera sensor for phones

Samsung working on 600MP camera sensor for phones

Future flagship Samsung phones may come with 1/0.57-inch lens.

Rohit KVN
Rohit KVN, DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 08 2020, 19:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2020, 19:25 ist

Samsung, earlier in the year, launched Galaxy S20 and Note20 series with a massive 108MP camera sensor. The devices took impressive pictures and even the fancy 100X Zoom feature too was pretty good. Now, the reports are coming that Samsung is working on a bigger camera for future phones.

World-renowned tipster who goes by the moniker Ice Universe on Twitter has posted a screen-shot of a document revealing the Samsung 600MP camera's 1/0.57-inch lens (optical size) compared with a 108MP-based phone camera (1/1.3-inch) and smaller ones. 

The number 600MP is unbelievably big to imagine on a phone. Once incorporated, the camera bump on the phone increases to 22mm. 

That's really massive for phones but won't matter for the consumer if it fares well in capturing the best photos compared to the rival brands.


Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G's camera. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

It can be noted that Apple also gives emphasis on performance over form factor as we have seen with the big triple-camera module on iPhone 11 Pro and 12 Pro series. 

Must read | Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review: Power-packed flagship phone

There is no word when Samsung plans to bring its new-age camera tech to the premium Galaxy series of phones. But, many fans and tech critics will surely be eager to see how well the 600MP camera on the Samsung phone performs in daylight and low-light conditions.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G review: Powerful, unique and future-ready

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Tech
Samsung

What's Brewing

The Biden opportunity and how to blow it

The Biden opportunity and how to blow it

How much plastic are you eating?

How much plastic are you eating?

Illustrators blur 'lines' between art and politics

Illustrators blur 'lines' between art and politics

Life hit in some states as farmers take centerstage

Life hit in some states as farmers take centerstage

Fresh snowfall hits upper reaches of Kashmir

Fresh snowfall hits upper reaches of Kashmir

Asteroid samples arrive in Japan for research

Asteroid samples arrive in Japan for research

Hope it touches more hearts: Gaur on ‘Mirzapur 3'

Hope it touches more hearts: Gaur on ‘Mirzapur 3'

Can Pandya fill the Dhoni void?

Can Pandya fill the Dhoni void?

 