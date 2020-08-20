Scorpio Daily Horoscope - August 20, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Health needs care. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today.
- Lucky color: Chrome
- Lucky gem: Red Coral
- Lucky number: 7
Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why
Small wonders: the Vietnamese artist making tiny food
Giant Panda pregnancy cheers US national zoo
80 years since Trotsky assassinated by Stalin agent
Asteroid becomes closest ever seen passing Earth: NASA
The Lead: Rahul Khanna on Hollywood, dogs and more