Scorpio Daily Horoscope - May 5, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

A family member may be moody, so plan a quiet evening at home. Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today.
Lucky Colour: Coffee
Lucky Number: 7
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Maradona's 'hand of God' jersey auctioned for $9.3 mn
IISc develops gloves for rehabilitating stroke patients
MP's Noorjahan mango to cost over Rs 1,000 apiece
Death on Yablunska: Four lives that ended in Bucha
Vietnam's 1st world champion's poverty, misogyny fight
Manish Malhotra decodes Alia Bhatt's mehendi outfit
DH Radio | IPL: The brilliant, fantastic finishers