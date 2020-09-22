Scorpio Daily Horoscope - September 22, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

People in authority make impossible demands on you today. Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing close friends falsely. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship.
Lucky Colour: Beige
Lucky Number: 8
Work on dealing with rejection at the workplace
Arctic sea ice shrinks to second lowest on record
Richest 1% produce twice the amount of carbon emissions
Dengue may provide immunity against Covid-19: Study
Legendary mountaineer Ang Rita Sherpa passes away
Realme Narzo 20, 20A, 20 Pro series launched in India