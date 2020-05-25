Scorpio Horoscope May 25, 2020

Confusion regarding other people's money and joint ventures will come to ahead. Emotional matters must be dealt with carefully. An authority figure proves helpful.
- Lucky colour: Bronze
- Lucky gem: Red Coral
- Lucky number: 7
'Big jolt with the cases spike due to Markaz incident'
Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested
Domestic flights set to resume under quarantine shadow
India among top 10 nations with maximum COVID-19 cases
RBI alone can’t anchor COVID-19-infected economy
COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses