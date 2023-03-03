So glassy!

Seven-piece set

The seven-piece set from Momentz comes with intricate engravings.

Silver streak

This set with two glasses and a decanter from Tom Dixon, comes with silver-tone stripe detailing.

Royal touch

This elegant set from Travia, comes with a decanter and six glasses.

Terrific trio

This set from Zwiesel Kristallglas comes with two glasses and a decanter.

Golden era

This old-fashioned looking Versace glass is made in clear glass with a golden band on it.

Crystal craze

This crystal cut glass set from Fylaince consists of six pieces.

Cut apart

Here’s a diamond cut glass set from Tapom with six exquisite pieces.