So glassy!

So glassy!

Made with fine cuts and detailing, these glass and decanter sets help upgrade your bar

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 03 2023, 23:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 01:24 ist
Price: Rs 32,804 @angiehomes.co

Seven-piece set

The seven-piece set from Momentz comes with intricate engravings.

Silver streak

This set with two glasses and a decanter from Tom Dixon, comes with silver-tone stripe detailing.

Royal touch

This elegant set from Travia, comes with a decanter and six glasses.

Terrific trio

This set from Zwiesel Kristallglas comes with two glasses and a decanter.

Golden era

This old-fashioned looking Versace glass is made in clear glass with a golden band on it.

Crystal craze

This crystal cut glass set from Fylaince consists of six pieces.

Cut apart

Here’s a diamond cut glass set from Tapom with six exquisite pieces.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

whiskey

What's Brewing

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

Spotlight on Agnostic, Success on Super Saturday

Spotlight on Agnostic, Success on Super Saturday

GNR, Arcitc Monkeys headlining Glastonbury with Elton

GNR, Arcitc Monkeys headlining Glastonbury with Elton

ChatGPT turns to manga in 'One Piece' author experiment

ChatGPT turns to manga in 'One Piece' author experiment

In Gulmarg's mountains, stray dogs accompany soldiers

In Gulmarg's mountains, stray dogs accompany soldiers

SpaceX Dragon crew enter International Space Station

SpaceX Dragon crew enter International Space Station

India to get its first foreign university campus

India to get its first foreign university campus

Woman scribe alleges harassment by Uber driver in Delhi

Woman scribe alleges harassment by Uber driver in Delhi

 