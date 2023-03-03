So glassy!

Seven-piece set
The seven-piece set from Momentz comes with intricate engravings.
Silver streak
This set with two glasses and a decanter from Tom Dixon, comes with silver-tone stripe detailing.
Royal touch
This elegant set from Travia, comes with a decanter and six glasses.
Terrific trio
This set from Zwiesel Kristallglas comes with two glasses and a decanter.
Golden era
This old-fashioned looking Versace glass is made in clear glass with a golden band on it.
Crystal craze
This crystal cut glass set from Fylaince consists of six pieces.
Cut apart
Here’s a diamond cut glass set from Tapom with six exquisite pieces.
