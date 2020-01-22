Sony brings brand new Android-powered Walkman NW-A105 in India

Japanese consumer electronics major Sony launched the new Walkman (NW-A105) series in India.

The Sony Walkman boasts aluminium milled frame and the company says that it is designed to provide superior rigidity for low impedance, clear, stable sound and solid bass.

Inside, it comes with dedicated film capacitors, which comes handy during the amplification stage to help the NW-A105 offer transparent, expansive highs and natural sound. On the other hand, the surface-mounted Fine Sound Resistor ensures even, effective distribution of power to the circuit components, for consistent sound quality, the company claims.

Furthermore, Sony has divided the Audio block and the Power/Digital block in the circuit board layout for optimisation, so that the sound quality is unaffected by digital noise.

To ensure the minimum signal loss, Sony says it has used gold. Also, for clearer sound and vocals, it has used a premium audio-grade lead-free solder with a small amount of gold connects the circuit of the NW-A105 to the battery.



Circuit board inside the Walkman NW-A105 series (Credit: Sony India website screen-shot)



With Android 9.0 OS support, Sony Walkman users can download popular music apps on Play store directly via Wi-Fi support. It comes with a 3.5-inch touch screen and Cassette Tape UI so that users can experience the original TPS-L2 Walkman from 1979.

With DSEE HX Al, it can intuitively analyse the song type and restore compressed audio files. And it comes with S-Master HX digital amplifier to offer pure natural sound quality.

Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, Near Field Communication (NFC), 16GB storage (expandable up to 128GB), Type-C port and it can offer up 26 hours playback. It will be available for purchase from January 24 onwards for Rs 23,990.

