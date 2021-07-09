Sony brings two special PS5 DualSense editions to India

Sony brings PS5 DualSense cosmic red, midnight black to India

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jul 09 2021, 11:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 11:59 ist

Since the launch of the PlayStation 5 series in 2020, it has received an overwhelming response around the world. In India too, despite coming several months late to the market, stocks of the gaming console are selling like hotcakes. Thanks to the Covid-19-induced pandemic, Sony is having a tough time bridging the supply-demand gap.

Amid the struggle to get the stocks replenished, Sony has some good news for Indian gaming enthusiasts. The company has announced to bring the special edition PS5 DualSense cosmic red, midnight black to the local market.   

Sony has listed two new red and black PS5 wireless controllers on its e-commerce website SaSC (Shop at Sony Center) for Rs 6, 390, and Rs 5,990, respectively. Interested consumers can register to get notified about the availability details.


The PlayStation 5 series console. Credit: Sony

Furthermore, Sony's official retail partner Vijay Sales are announced to offer PlayStation 5 consoles pre-booking from July 12  at 12:00 pm onwards. 

Interestingly, it is offering both the digital and Blu-Ray disc drive versions for Rs 39,999 and Rs 49,999, respectively.

Must read | PlayStation 5 review: A quantum leap in power and speed

For the uninitiated, the new PS5 comes with a custom processor and graphics engine to offer the immersive gaming experience with high-fidelity visuals, including 4K graphics, ray-tracing support, ultra-super-fast SSD with integrated I/O for lightning-fast loading of games. Sony console retail box also includes the new DualSense Wireless Controller. 

Must read | Xbox Series X vs PlayStation 5: Which gaming console suits you best?

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

DH Tech
Sony
PlayStation

