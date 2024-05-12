Spice with a pinch of caution: Laxity in domestic food regulation

Quality checks

There are two different mechanisms to check the quality of food sold in India and exported to other countries. For the domestic market, the duty to ensure that food is safe and healthy for consumption by the masses is bestowed upon the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, along with state food commissioners.

“For the export market, the Export Inspection Council (EIC) is responsible for determining if the product meets the quality standards of the exporting country,” says a Council of Scientific and Industrial Research scientist, New Delhi.

“The EIC has a string of dedicated laboratories including well-equipped units at Kochi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Delhi to carry out the analysis. The Spices Board, which governs India’s Rs 32,000 crore spice trade, also owns laboratories as the European Union insists on quality certificates from the Spices Board and not the EIC,” notes Lalitha Gowda, former chief scientist at the Central Food Technological Research Institute, Mysuru.

Since ETO counteracts bacteria, viruses, and fungi, it is often used in cold sterilisation to reduce the microbial contamination of heat-sensitive food products like spices, herbs and sesame seeds. The chemical is not registered as a pesticide in India but is used as a fumigant.

More than a month since the controversy broke, there has been no response from the EIC and Spice Board – both under the Union Commerce Ministry – on why they failed to spot the residue of the forbidden chemical in the exported products.

While loopholes in the screening process are being examined, the controversy has sullied India’s image in the international spice market. But what is even more worrisome is the effort to create a narrative that all is well in the domestic market, even though experts note multiple flaws within the existing food regulatory system.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) says nearly a quarter of the samples, tested between 2020-21 and 2022-23, failed to meet the standards. The number of samples being tested by FSSAI has increased by over three times this year to 4.5 lakh samples, but the results are yet to be released. Since 2018, multiple surveillance studies have been conducted on milk, milk products, oils, tea, pulses, trans-fat, rice and spice, but results are not available in the public domain.

It is possible that the spice survey was to check for the presence of banned colours but for transparency, the regulator should make these results available to the public.