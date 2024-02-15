Stepping up for heritage: Mysuru's active community

A youth-led campaign has sprung up to save Devaraja Market in Mysuru. Over the last month, the market has been the venue for silent reading sessions by Mysuru Readers, several heritage walks and treasure hunts by Gully Tours and students of Wadiyar Centre for Architecture (WCFA), sketching sessions by Urban Sketchers Mysuru, and a candlelight vigil by the Mysore Storyteller’s Network.

Artists have photographed, drawn and sketched the market. They share their thoughts and stunning visuals on social media, including on an Instagram page called ‘Save Devaraja Market’. And this week, a pre-release YouTube video of the upcoming Vinay Rajkumar starrer Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe is being filmed in the heritage market.