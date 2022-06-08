Summer revels at Saputara, Gujarat's only hill station

A spectacular landscape of lush green leads to Gujarat's only hill station, Saputara, in the Dang region. Saputara, like Ooty or Dalhousie, has a profusion of incredible sights and a pleasant, misty environment. During the monsoon, the Western Ghats are spectacular, but it's not just the beauty of nature that will capture your heart in Saputara; there are many landmarks to pique your interest.

Ancient temples

Saputara has two ancient temples hidden in serene surroundings. The Gajabhishek Jain Tirth, Gujarat's only Girimathak Dang, is located atop Chintamani Parshvanath Dada ka Bhavya Jinalaya, with exquisite vistas of the adjoining streams. Nageshwar Mahadev Temple, on the southern side of Saputara Lake, is one of the town's oldest Shiva temples. The modest shrine features a Nandi statue in the outside hall and a black Shivalinga inside.

Boating in Saputara Lake

Saputara is home to a stunning blue lake where you can take a duck boat ride and float alongside real ducks. A 30-minute boat ride will row you around some of the most scenic lake scapes of Saputara. Street hawkers selling a range of local foods are well-represented along the lake's borders. I recommend visiting around sunset and concluding your trip with a cup of hot tea from a local stall.

Take a short detour back to Saputara's Rose Garden behind the lake. The Rose Garden, also known as Smriti Gulab, allows visitors to plant a rose and participate in its growth.

The Table Point and ropeway

Take a leisurely drive and soak in the stunning beauty; the Table Point in Saputara is the most delightful place to end your day. From this vantage point, you can see Saputara in all of its grandeur. Take a 10-minute ropeway ride to Sunset Point, where you'll be treated to spectacular views of Saputara, and then return to Table Point to enjoy paragliding, bicycling, camel/ horseback riding, Or relax and indulge in some of the local snacks at this hilltop spot.

Other landmarks

Check out some of the other notable landmarks in the area while at Saputara such as Gujarat's highest, the 100 feet tall, Girmal waterfall. Or Shabridham temple in Dand Karanya's deep forest, near the Girmal waterfall and Subir village, where Lord Ram met Shabari, an elderly farmer during his 14-year exile in the jungle. The Dang's Purna Wildlife Sanctuary is in the vicinity, where one can enjoy bird-watching and spot wildlife.

Gira, a 99-foot waterfall that leads to the Ambica River, is on the other extreme of the spectrum. Close to it is the Waghai Botanical Garden, a 24-hectare rare plant repository with a diverse collection of indigenous and exotic species.

Things to buy in Saputara

Saputara, on the Gujarat-Maharashtra border, will pleasantly surprise you with its modest market, which sells everything from imported chocolates to instant Maggi noodles. Purchasing local things like tribal arts, handprinted Dangi sarees, a variety of papadums, and handcrafted bamboo lamps and planters is the most excellent way to go "vocal for local" since this hill station traces its roots back to the Dang tribe.

(Veidehi Gite is the founder of KrazyButterfly and a former advertising professional who writes on travel, luxury, food, fashion, and fitness.)