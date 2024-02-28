Taking leap of faith in the leap year? Think again | Myths associated with leap years

Hello readers! What are your plans for tomorrow? Yes, we know it is not a weekend or even a Friday but it is February 29, a leap day!

It takes approximately 365.25 days for the Earth to orbit the Sun. The .25 adds up to make one extra day approximately every four years when the year has 366 days instead of the usual 365.

Well, that is third grade science and that is not the point here. We need to talk about what is more important than the science of Earth orbiting and that is having fun, obviously.

In simple language, once in four years you get one extra day, almost like a gift (we have already said, keep the science aside), so why not go out of your way and make the most of it!

While you sit to plan your leap day, here we list for you a bunch of things you might want to steer clear of because who wants to be mess with luck?

The luck factor

Leap years are believed to be unlucky in several communities. It is noteworthy that 1912, the year in which the Titanic sank, was a leap year. While we may feel inclined to make the most of this one extra day, in many countries it is believed that those born on leap day suffer from bad luck all their lives . While obviously there is no scientific basis for such beliefs, the only bad luck that we see in this case is getting to celebrate your birthday only once in four years.

Bachelor’s day

This tradition originates from Ireland where women to propose to the man of the dreams on this day. As per the tradition, if a man refuses the proposal, he has to gift several pairs of gloves to the woman so that she can hide the embarrassment of not having a ring on her finger. While this sure is not a common tradition elsewhere in the world, girls you know what is better than dropping hints about wanting to get proposed? Proposing.

Do not get married

Okay careful now. While the lords of myths do allow you to propose and get proposed to on this day, they are strictly against weddings . In a few cultures, marrying on Feb 29 (in some cultures, even this year) is considered unlucky and several wedding halls that remain booked throughout the year are left without any business.

Farmers suffer

Keeping with the trend of associating bad luck with leap years, it is also believed that a leap year is especially bad for farmers and the harvesting season. While the Russians are said to believe that leap years always bring unpredictable weather patterns and prove to be problematic for growing crops, in Scotland the saying goes, “Leap year was ne’er a good sheep year.”

While doing some things, as mentioned above, can prove to be a harbinger of bad luck on February 29, as long as you dodge anything related to love and crops you may actually end up enjoying the extra day! And if things do not go as per your plans, always remember, it is not you, it is the leap year that messed it up!