Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homespecials

The delicate dance of the dragonfly

Dragonflies belong to the order Odonata — Greek for ‘toothed one’ — alluding to their serrated teeth, a feature that perhaps gave them the ‘dragon’ moniker.
Ramya Coushik
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 03:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2024, 03:04 IST
SpecialsFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us