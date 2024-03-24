The duel for the diaspora: Vying for NRI support

Cut-off box - Low voter turn out While overseas departments in parties try to woo diaspora statistics show that the vote count from voters residing abroad is dismal. Those involved in diaspora politics point towards a lack of incentives for voters to make the journey. Among the NRIs only 99844 were registered as voters in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and among them only a dismal one-fourth or 25606 flew down to India to exercise their franchise. This was a huge jump from eight votes out of 13039 overseas voters registered in 2014. Of those who voted in 2019 a whopping 25534 were from Kerala. Of the remaining 72 who voted 16 were from Karnataka which had 411 registered overseas voters. In 2024 the EC says 118439 overseas voters are on the list but it is to be seen how many would vote. One reason for low turn out is said to be because of unavailability of proxy voting or remote voting.