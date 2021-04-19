The Lead: India and Pakistan moving towards peace?

In this episode, Prof. Sumit Ganguly, the Distinguished Professor of Political Science who also holds the Rabindranath Tagore Chair in Indian Cultures and Civilizations at Indiana University, speaks about the recent thaw in India-Pakistan relations, the role of UAE in brokering peace and what this means to the global and geopolitics in South Asia.

Ahmed Shariff: Hi and welcome to The Lead by DH Radio. The pandemic has been upon us and beneath this wave of fear, India and Pakistan upheld the 2003 agreement of ceasefire, down the line there were more incidents like the opening up of Indian airspace for the Pakistan prime minister to visit Sri Lanka. Are the two countries putting aside animosity and moving towards peace in the region? Today to talk about this we are joined by Prof. Sumit Ganguly, the Distinguished Professor of Political Science who also holds the Rabindranath Tagore Chair in Indian Cultures and Civilizations at Indiana University. Prof Ganguly has authored a number of books on foreign policy including 'Deadly Impasse: Indo-Pakistani Relations at the Dawn of a New Century (Cambridge University Press, 2016)'. Hi Professor and welcome to DH Radio.

Mr Sumit Ganguly: Good Morning.

Ahmed: Prof, we know that India and Pakistan had a parting two years ago after the Pulwama attack in Feb 2019 followed by the revocation of Article 370. And now see a thaw between the two countries with upholding the ceasefire. How do you look into it?

Mr Sumit Ganguly: I think it has much to do with a host of factors. First of all, there is a new administration in Washington DC which is not particularly well disposed towards Pakistan, because Pakistan has been dragging its feet in terms of the negotiations with the West's withdrawal from Afghanistan...

