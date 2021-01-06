The Lead: Tools to bridge the digital divide in education

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, career counsellor and executive coach Prof. R S S Mani talks about an education solution called Any Time Learning Kiosk.

Ahmed: Hi and welcome to The Lead by DH Radio. We have seen the detrimental effect the pandemic has had on education. The digital divide was clearly visible. What can be the solution?

Career counsellor and executive coach Prof. R S S Mani, Vice President, Institutional Development at ITM group of institutions, may have the answer in the form of Any Time Learning Kiosk. Hi, Prof Mani. Welcome to DH Radio.

Prof Mani: Hi.

Ahmed: Prof, will begin by asking you: What is Any Time Learning Kiosk? And can you detail us the idea behind it?

Prof Mani: Any Time Learning Kiosk, what I like to popularly refer as ATL is an idea that came to mind especially when we have now got hooked to digital learning in the past 9 months. Though, of course, it was the outcome of the pandemic and the fact that people would have to be confined at homes and yet needed to communicate with the outside world...

To listen to the podcast, tune in.