The quest begins

I opened my bag’s front zip to take out the house keys, when my hands touched the small plastic pouch — the one with my hospital bracelet. Abbu had saved it through all these years, perhaps hopeful that it would lead me to my parents one day. And even if it was not easy, I had managed to find the first clue. It took countless hours poring over multiple pages of search results on the computer in the school library. And finally, my efforts had yielded results.