This Valentine's you can name a cockroach after your ex

This Valentine's Day you can name a cockroach after your ex

The centre is also open to politicians' names being offered for the "Roach Board"

Reuters
Reuters, Fairseat,
  • Feb 11 2022, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 22:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Never mind cutting up their clothes or chucking out their belongings, now jilted lovers can take revenge by naming a cockroach after their ex for Valentine's Day.

Requests have already been flooding in from all over the world to the Hemsley Conservation Centre, in southeastern England, which runs the project as a fundraiser.

"If you've had a particularly nasty break up and you need a pick me up, it's a good way to have a little giggle to yourself or with your friends," operations manager Henry Weedon said.

The centre is also open to politicians' names being offered for the "Roach Board".

"All names are welcome, and it's all to raise money for the projects that we're doing here at the zoo," Weedon said.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Cockroach
Valentines day
England

What's Brewing

Ghost village in Spain as drought empties reservoir

Ghost village in Spain as drought empties reservoir

Rahul, Axar ruled out of T20 series against West Indies

Rahul, Axar ruled out of T20 series against West Indies

Raped and strangled, woman lay unconscious for 6 days

Raped and strangled, woman lay unconscious for 6 days

Stylish new sneakers to watch out for in 2022

Stylish new sneakers to watch out for in 2022

What are asteroids made of? A sample tells us

What are asteroids made of? A sample tells us

What's next for TikTok's music industry revolution?

What's next for TikTok's music industry revolution?

 