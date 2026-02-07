<p><strong>My family</strong></p>.<p>My grandma tells stories every night,</p>.<p>They make my dreams happy and bright.</p>.<p>My father is strong and kind to me,</p>.<p>He helps me learn and helps me see.</p>.<p>My mother’s smile warms my day,</p>.<p>She hugs my worries all away.</p>.<p>My aunt makes me laugh and play,</p>.<p>She turns dull moments bright and gay.</p>.<p>My baby sister is small and sweet,</p>.<p>With tiny hands and dancing feet.</p>.<p><em>— Riddhisha Patil, 9, Belagavi, Karnataka</em></p>.<p><strong>My guiding lights</strong></p>.<p>One of the special people in my life is my mother.</p>.<p>My mother shares my pain, my happiness, my everything.</p>.<p>She loves me and takes care of me, expecting nothing in return,</p>.<p>My mother is everything to me, and her name is Amulya.</p>.<p>Another special person in my life is my brother,</p>.<p>He has brought heaven down for me,</p>.<p>My brother has brought lost happiness back into my life,</p>.<p>He is the one I love the most, and his name is Vedang.</p>.<p>Another special person in my life is my grandfather,</p>.<p>He guides me in everything and shows me the path of life,</p>.<p>He plays with me like a friend and teaches me like a teacher,</p>.<p>He guides me like a father, and his name is Chandramouli.</p>.<p><em>— Sohan Gowda, 13, Mangaluru, Karnataka</em></p>.<p><strong>For my parents</strong></p>.<p>My mother is my world,</p>.<p>She is my real gold.</p>.<p>My mother is the best,</p>.<p>She never takes rest.</p>.<p>My mother teaches me at night,</p>.<p>And makes my future bright.</p>.<p>My father is the son of the soil,</p>.<p>He works hard on the farm and toils.</p>.<p>I love my dad,</p>.<p>He makes me glad!</p>.<p><em>— Bhuvan A, 12, Bengaluru, Karnataka</em></p>.<p><strong>The special one</strong></p>.<p>We all know you are a star,</p>.<p>But did I mention who guided me this far?</p>.<p>I did this much without any fear,</p>.<p>Because you were always near.</p>.<p>You are the person who built a fort,</p>.<p>Strong and safe, my best support.</p>.<p>Maa, who should I call special, if not you?</p>.<p>Kind, helpful, and always true.</p>.<p>You helped me learn from my mistakes each day,</p>.<p>You helped me know who I am along the way.</p>.<p>The kindest and sweetest cherry on the tree is you,</p>.<p>The most unique person in my life is you.</p>.<p><em>— Avyakta B R, 11, Bengaluru, Karnataka</em></p>.<p><br><strong>To them...</strong></p>.<p>To those who don’t turn away,</p>.<p>When I’m brutally wrong.</p>.<p>To those who fight for me,</p>.<p>When I’m too drained to be strong.</p>.<p>To those who want to listen,</p>.<p>When thoughts burst in my head.</p>.<p>To those who catch my look,</p>.<p>And feel all things unsaid.</p>.<p>To those who are present,</p>.<p>When I need them the most.</p>.<p>And to those who raised me,</p>.<p>When I was hopelessly lost.</p>.<p><em>— Mehreen M, 15, Bengaluru, Karnataka</em></p>