Today's Horoscope – April 27, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 26 April 2024, 18:55 IST
Aries
Seek inner balance by resolving or releasing past painful feelings. Consider advantageous business proposals but maintain focus on health through diet and exercise.
Colour: Honey
Number: 7
Taurus
Embrace different perspectives and use your courage to bring harmony to relationships. Harness emotional energy for constructive purposes.
Colour: Beige
Number: 2
Gemini
Success is attainable through careful handling of personal and professional matters. Expect harmonious partnerships and improvements in domestic life.
Colour: Lavender
Number: 5
Cancer
Pending balances will be settled soon. Exercise restraint if facing conflict with authority figures. Avoid overreacting.
Colour: Apricot
Number: 3
Leo
Be prepared for possible disapproval from partners or close friends regarding decisions, particularly related to family matters. Exercise caution.
Colour: Amber
Number: 8
Virgo
Take calculated risks for potential rewards. Inspirational discoveries await, aiding in refocusing efforts. Expect stability in home life through significant changes.
Colour: Red
Number: 6
Libra
Embrace sociability and openness to change. Exercise patience with family members amidst increased domestic tensions.
Colour: Tan
Number: 4
Scorpio
Maintain openness to new ideas to enrich life experiences. Seek balance in all aspects.
Colour: Orange
Number: 9
Sagittarius
Confidence is high, and love is favoured. Resolve conflicts and express feelings authentically. Avoid divulging sensitive information.
Colour: Coffee
Number: 7
Capricorn
Consider alternative perspectives and courageously resolve conflicts for relationship harmony. Utilise emotional energy constructively.
Colour: Saffron
Number: 1
Aquarius
Avoid controlling tendencies in relationships and focus on negotiation. Seek inner peace through meditation and service.
Colour: Blue
Number: 3
Pisces
Embrace new projects and potential admirers, but don't hesitate to act. Maintain financial stability amidst temporary slowdowns.
Colour: Cerise
Number: 8
