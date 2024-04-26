JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homespecials
Daily
Weekly
Yearly
Today's Horoscope – April 27, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 26 April 2024, 18:55 IST
Aries
Seek inner balance by resolving or releasing past painful feelings. Consider advantageous business proposals but maintain focus on health through diet and exercise. Colour: Honey Number: 7
7 seconds ago
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
Embrace different perspectives and use your courage to bring harmony to relationships. Harness emotional energy for constructive purposes. Colour: Beige Number: 2
7 seconds ago
Gemini
Success is attainable through careful handling of personal and professional matters. Expect harmonious partnerships and improvements in domestic life. Colour: Lavender Number: 5
7 seconds ago
Cancer
Pending balances will be settled soon. Exercise restraint if facing conflict with authority figures. Avoid overreacting. Colour: Apricot Number: 3
7 seconds ago
Leo
Be prepared for possible disapproval from partners or close friends regarding decisions, particularly related to family matters. Exercise caution. Colour: Amber Number: 8
7 seconds ago
Virgo
Take calculated risks for potential rewards. Inspirational discoveries await, aiding in refocusing efforts. Expect stability in home life through significant changes. Colour: Red Number: 6
7 seconds ago
Libra
Embrace sociability and openness to change. Exercise patience with family members amidst increased domestic tensions. Colour: Tan Number: 4
7 seconds ago
Scorpio
Maintain openness to new ideas to enrich life experiences. Seek balance in all aspects. Colour: Orange Number: 9
7 seconds ago
Sagittarius
Confidence is high, and love is favoured. Resolve conflicts and express feelings authentically. Avoid divulging sensitive information. Colour: Coffee Number: 7
7 seconds ago
Capricorn
Consider alternative perspectives and courageously resolve conflicts for relationship harmony. Utilise emotional energy constructively. Colour: Saffron Number: 1
7 seconds ago
Aquarius
Avoid controlling tendencies in relationships and focus on negotiation. Seek inner peace through meditation and service. Colour: Blue Number: 3
7 seconds ago
Pisces
Embrace new projects and potential admirers, but don't hesitate to act. Maintain financial stability amidst temporary slowdowns. Colour: Cerise Number: 8
7 seconds ago
DH Web Desk
ADVERTISEMENT