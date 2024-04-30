Today's Horoscope – April 30, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 29 April 2024, 23:30 IST
Aries
Work delays frustrate, but new friendships blossom. Exercise caution in discerning discrepancies.
Colour: Violet
Number: 5
Taurus
Emotional challenges may arise, but loyalty prevails in relationships. Focus on articulating thoughts confidently and expanding social networks.
Colour: Gold
Number: 8
Gemini
Navigate emotional turmoil with assertiveness and address family dynamics.
Colour: Beige
Number: 2
Cancer
Pending balances will be settled soon, avoid overreaction in conflicts.
Colour: Apricot
Number: 6
Leo
Be mindful of partner disapproval in decision-making. Maintain balance between ambition and family commitments.
Colour: Amber
Number: 1
Virgo
Embrace risk-taking for new insights and address unsettled home situations positively.
Colour: Red
Number: 9
Libra
Project confidence at work and balance social engagements.
Colour: Yellow
Number: 4
Scorpio
Navigate office dynamics and set aside legal concerns.
Colour: Tan
Number: 3
Sagittarius
Avoid conflicts and nurture relationships. Proceed with caution in new romantic encounters.
Colour: Orange
Number: 7
Capricorn
Stay focused amidst work confrontations and personal transitions. Prioritise self-care.
Colour: Caramel
Number: 2
Aquarius
Balance romance and health concerns, and be prepared for potential travel disruptions.
Colour: Sea-green
Number: 5
Pisces
Address home and family matters with care, embrace partnership opportunities, and anticipate exciting travel plans.
Colour: Emerald
