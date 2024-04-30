JOIN US
Today's Horoscope – April 30, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 29 April 2024, 23:30 IST
Aries
Work delays frustrate, but new friendships blossom. Exercise caution in discerning discrepancies. Colour: Violet Number: 5
Taurus
Emotional challenges may arise, but loyalty prevails in relationships. Focus on articulating thoughts confidently and expanding social networks. Colour: Gold Number: 8
Gemini
Navigate emotional turmoil with assertiveness and address family dynamics. Colour: Beige Number: 2
Cancer
Pending balances will be settled soon, avoid overreaction in conflicts. Colour: Apricot Number: 6
Leo
Be mindful of partner disapproval in decision-making. Maintain balance between ambition and family commitments. Colour: Amber Number: 1
Virgo
Embrace risk-taking for new insights and address unsettled home situations positively. Colour: Red Number: 9
Libra
Project confidence at work and balance social engagements. Colour: Yellow Number: 4
Scorpio
Navigate office dynamics and set aside legal concerns. Colour: Tan Number: 3
Sagittarius
Avoid conflicts and nurture relationships. Proceed with caution in new romantic encounters. Colour: Orange Number: 7
Capricorn
Stay focused amidst work confrontations and personal transitions. Prioritise self-care. Colour: Caramel Number: 2
Aquarius
Balance romance and health concerns, and be prepared for potential travel disruptions. Colour: Sea-green Number: 5
Pisces
Address home and family matters with care, embrace partnership opportunities, and anticipate exciting travel plans. Colour: Emerald
DH Web Desk
