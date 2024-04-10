Today's Horoscope | April 9, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 09 April 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise.
Lucky colour: Honey
Lucky number: 7
Taurus
Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively.
Lucky colour: Beige
Lucky number: 6
Gemini
Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes.
Lucky colour: Lavender
Lucky number: 3
Cancer
It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door.
Lucky colour: Lemon
Lucky number: 2
Leo
By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect.
Lucky colour: Red
Lucky number: 5
Virgo
You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine.
Lucky colour: Ivory
Lucky number: 8
Libra
What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. You need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards. Lucky colour: Orange
Lucky number: 2
Scorpio
Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home.
Lucky colour: Green
Lucky number: 4
Sagittarius
Litigations related to career and property or even problems with health could mar your optimistic outlook on life. You should develop patience and even humanity if you need to succeed. People in authority will enforce new rules and regulations on you. Lucky colour: Mauve
Lucky number: 7
Capricorn
Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do.
Lucky colour: Indigo
Lucky number: 9
Aquarius
Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects.
Lucky colour: Maroon
Lucky number: 1
Pisces
Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't.
Lucky colour: Mango
Lucky number: 6
DH Web Desk