JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homespecials
Daily
Weekly
Yearly
Today's Horoscope | April 9, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 09 April 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky colour: Honey Lucky number: 7
1 hour ago
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. Lucky colour: Beige Lucky number: 6
1 hour ago
Gemini
Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes. Lucky colour: Lavender Lucky number: 3
1 hour ago
Cancer
It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door. Lucky colour: Lemon Lucky number: 2
1 hour ago
Leo
By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect. Lucky colour: Red Lucky number: 5
1 hour ago
Virgo
You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine. Lucky colour: Ivory Lucky number: 8
1 hour ago
Libra
What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. You need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards. Lucky colour: Orange Lucky number: 2
1 hour ago
Scorpio
Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. Lucky colour: Green Lucky number: 4
1 hour ago
Sagittarius
Litigations related to career and property or even problems with health could mar your optimistic outlook on life. You should develop patience and even humanity if you need to succeed. People in authority will enforce new rules and regulations on you. Lucky colour: Mauve Lucky number: 7
1 hour ago
Capricorn
Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Lucky colour: Indigo Lucky number: 9
1 hour ago
Aquarius
Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. Lucky colour: Maroon Lucky number: 1
1 hour ago
Pisces
Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. Lucky colour: Mango Lucky number: 6
1 hour ago
DH Web Desk
ADVERTISEMENT